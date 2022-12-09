Detained American Paul Whelan: I'm disappointed more hasn't been done to release me

WASHINGTON - Detained American in Russia Paul Whelan on Thursday expressed disappointment more had not been done for his release and urged President Joe Biden to act quickly, after a prisoner swop releasing US basketball star Brittney Griner was announced.

Griner was released in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout, a transaction that may leave the United States little leverage to negotiate for Whelan, a former US Marine serving 16 years on espionage charges which he denies.

Mr Biden said the US will never give up on seeking Whelan’s freedom, but that the prisoner swop involving Griner leaves few options.

“Sadly and for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s. And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up. We will never give up,” Mr Biden said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference: “This was not a choice of which American to bring home. The choice was one or none.”

Whelan was detained in 2018 and convicted two years later.

“I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four-year anniversary of my arrest is coming up,” he told CNN.

“I would say that if a message could go to President Biden, that this is a precarious situation that needs to be resolved quickly,” he said.

Paul’s brother, David Whelan, welcomed Griner’s release, but said it did not bode well for his sibling. The Biden administration let the Whelan family know in advance that he would not be released along with Griner, Mr David Whelan said.

“That early warning meant that our family has been able to mentally prepare for what is now a public disappointment for us. And a catastrophe for Paul,” he said in a statement.