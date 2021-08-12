Details of sexual harassment accusations against Cuomo

NEW YORK • The damning report released by the New York Attorney-General which forced the resignation of state governor Andrew Cuomo detailed "credible" allegations of sexual harassment against him by 11 women.

Here are some of the most serious accusations:

MS BRITTANY COMMISSO

Ms Commisso, named in the report as "Executive Assistant #1", alleged that Mr Cuomo grabbed her behind as they posed for a photo, and reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast.

In a video response to the report, Mr Cuomo alluded to Ms Commisso's complaint, noting that one of the allegations against him was from a woman who claimed he groped her in his home office. "Let me be clear. That never happened," he said.

The report also said Mr Cuomo denied having grabbed her behind or her breast, and quoted him as saying: "I would have to lose my mind to do such a thing."

THE STATE TROOPER

A trooper on the governor's protective detail alleged Mr Cuomo once drew his finger down her back and said: "Hey you."

Another time, he pushed his hand along her stomach "between my chest and my privates".

In his resignation statement, he said: "I don't recall doing it, but if she said I did it, I believe her."

"I did not mean any sexual connotation. I did not mean any intimacy by it. I just wasn't thinking," he said. "But it was also insensitive. It was embarrassing to her, and it was disrespectful... I want to personally apologise to her and her family."

MS CHARLOTTE BENNETT

The report summarised Mr Cuomo's interactions with Ms Bennett, another executive assistant, saying that he asked her about "her preferences in romantic or sexual relationships, her history as a sexual assault survivor, and his own romantic relationship status and preferences".

It said she described one conversation with Mr Cuomo about the time she was sexually assaulted as "like a horror movie". Mr Cuomo denied "some, but not all" of the allegations, the investigators said.

Mr Cuomo addressed Ms Bennett's complaint, saying it was the one "that bothered me most". He said that her story of surviving sexual assault "resonated with me", as one of his relatives had also been assaulted.

"I thought I had learnt enough and had enough personal experience to help. But I was wrong."

MS LINDSEY BOYLAN

Ms Boylan, a special adviser to the governor, detailed multiple comments by him that she described as "creepy", including the governor suggesting they play strip poker and saying that if he were a dog he would "mount you too".

She also described him touching her on the waist, leg and back, saying after he touched her back: "I know when I'm being touched in a weird way."

She said that he once kissed her on the lips, and described his treatment of her as "deeply humiliating".

The report said most of the allegations were "essentially uncontested".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE