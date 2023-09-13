Despite political danger, Biden sticks by son Hunter

WASHINGTON - If US President Joe Biden has ever worried about the effect his son Hunter’s troubles could have on his 2024 re-election bid, he’s never shown it.

Hunter Biden’s history of controversial business deals, drugs and women has long made him a target for the elder Biden’s Republican enemies.

That culminated in the opening of a House impeachment inquiry against the president on Tuesday.

But if some see Hunter as the black sheep of America’s first family, the 80-year-old Joe Biden has resolutely stood by his sole surviving son, against a backdrop of tragedy.

“My son’s done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him,” Mr Biden said, in an interview earlier this year about tax and gun charges against 53-year-old Hunter.

Asked how Hunter’s problems could affect his presidency, Mr Biden replied: “It impacts my presidency by making me proud of him.”

Yet while Mr Biden’s love has been unwavering, Hunter’s woes show no sign of fading.

In fact, the impeachment probe looking at whether Mr Biden lied about his son’s business deals in Ukraine and China threaten to create a bigger headache than ever for the White House ahead of next year’s election.

‘Lost hope’

The Bidens’ bond was forged through terrible loss.

A car crash in 1972 killed Hunter’s mother Neilia and baby sister Naomi, left two-year-old Hunter with a fractured skull and his older brother Beau with multiple broken bones.

“The pain had seemed unbearable in the beginning,” Joe Biden wrote in his 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad.

He was sworn in as a newly-elected senator by Hunter and Beau’s hospital bedside and it was just the three of them until he met his second wife, Jill.

“They’d always been there for each other, from the time they were little boys,” Mr Biden wrote.

Yet Hunter also lived in the shadow of Beau, who had a sterling military career and went into politics, with Mr Biden imagining Beau might one day be president.

A graduate of Yale law school, Hunter drifted between jobs in government, banking and lobbying before landing in a family-controlled hedge fund and his own international business consultancy in the late 2000s.

His life became increasingly marred by alcoholism and addiction to crack cocaine. In 2014, he was discharged from the Navy Reserve after a positive test for cocaine.