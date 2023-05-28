DeSantis, now a candidate in US presidential race, finally engages Trump head on

WASHINGTON - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis studiously avoided even mentioning Donald Trump’s name for months, instead making veiled references to the “culture of losing” in the Republican party.

The veil is off.

In the days following his announcement that he would challenge Mr Trump for the Republican nomination for president, Mr DeSantis has accused him of “running to the left.”

He is drawing contrasts with the former president on a range of issues including abortion, immigration and the economy.

And - in a move Mr DeSantis portrayed as the ultimate betrayal of conservative values - he says Mr Trump was “siding with Disney” in the governor’s feud with the massive corporation and cultural touchstone that is also one of the state’s largest taxpayers and employers.

“I don’t know what happened to Donald Trump,” he told WWTN radio in Nashville. “This is a different guy today than when he was running in 2015 and 2016. And I think, I think the direction that he’s going with his campaign is the wrong direction.”

It was one of more than a dozen interviews with friendly media outlets since filing paperwork to run for president on Wednesday. The first, with Twitter owner Elon Musk, was overshadowed by technical glitches that marred Mr DeSantis’ long-awaited entry into the race.

But his newfound willingness to take on Mr Trump directly is clarifying the contours of the Republican nomination fight. With Mr DeSantis largely holding his tongue, his challenge to Mr Trump was largely a debate over personalities and temperament.

Now, with Mr DeSantis formally in the race and trailing Mr Trump by 33 points, the governor is staking out harder-line positions on policy issues.

On spending, Mr DeSantis said Mr Trump shares responsibility for the nation’s US$31 trillion (S$42 trillion) debt.

“He added almost US$8 trillion in debt in just four years as president,” he said. “I was right on those issues and he wasn’t.”

On abortion, Mr DeSantis defended Florida’s newly enacted six-week abortion ban against Mr Trump criticism that it was “too harsh” and that Mr DeSantis didn’t know what he was doing.

“He’s running to the left,” Mr DeSantis said. But he also stopped short of endorsing the national abortion ban favoured by other Republican candidates. “I think at the end of the day, we’re going to save more lives with a bottom-up approach,” he told conservative talk radio host Dana Loesch.