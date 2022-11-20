DeSantis makes pitch to Republicans looking to move from Trump

WASHINGTON – Governor Ron DeSantis has portrayed his record in Florida as a blueprint for the US as some Republicans see him as an alternative to Donald Trump.

In a speech on Saturday night, he told a group of donors and activists “we’ve got a lot more to do, and I have only begun to fight”.

Mr DeSantis didn’t mention the 2024 presidential race he’s widely expected to enter while speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas.

But he detailed the extent of his landslide re-election victory on Nov 8 and his record that includes fighting coronavirus restrictions and so-called “woke” ideology.

“When you stand up for what’s right, when you show people you’re willing to fight for them, they will walk over broken glass barefoot to come vote for you,” Mr DeSantis said, drawing a standing ovation. “You can be strong, you can get things done, and you can attract a huge, huge coalition.”

Mr Trump and Mr DeSantis are on a collision course for the GOP nomination race, and both spoke at the coalition’s annual meeting along with other potential Republican presidential candidates. It was billed as an early 2024 event.

Mr Trump, who launched his 2024 candidacy on Tuesday, went first with an address via video link that also drew a standing ovation, saying that the GOP is “a much bigger, more powerful party than it was before I got there”.

But several speakers and some attendees called for the GOP to move on from the former president, after candidates he backed performed poorly in key Nov 8 midterm races.

Their weak performance denied the party control of the Senate and governorships in key swing states and barely delivered the House. Under Mr Trump, the party previously lost the House, Senate and the White House.

“We keep losing and losing and losing, and the fact of the matter is the reason we’re losing is because Donald Trump has put himself before everybody else,” former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said in a speech on Saturday that drew an enthusiastic reception.

Mr Christie, a former Trump ally who has said he plans to decide early next year whether to run again after failing to clinch the nomination in 2016, called for the GOP to “get our house in order”.

He said the party should not be afraid to stand up to the former president and “against the lies, to stand up against the pettiness, to stand up against the self-interest”.

Many Republicans and donors are looking to Mr DeSantis, whose 2024 prospects skyrocketed after his landslide re-election while Republicans struggled in other states. Polls show he’s the top choice among GOP voters after Mr Trump because he supports the former president’s policies and adopts his pugnacious style without the political baggage.

Mr Trump is “still the dominant force in the Republican Party”, said Norm Coleman, a former US Senator from Minnesota and national chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition. But the GOP nominating process is just starting and other candidates will be considered, he said.