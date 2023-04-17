DeSantis backers launch first TV ad attacking Trump in 2024 White House race

WASHINGTON - A fund-raising group supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ potential run for the US presidency on Sunday launched its first attacks on leading main rival, Donald Trump, questioning the former president’s allegiance to his fellow Republicans.

“Trump should fight Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis,” the advertisement stated. “What happened to Donald Trump?“

Former president Mr Trump launched a bid for the 2024 Republican nomination in November and polls show he is leading the field of declared and as-yet undeclared candidates. Mr DeSantis, who is expected to launch a run, is in second position in polls.

Never Back Down, the Super PAC backing Mr DeSantis, released the ad, entitled “Fight Democrats, not Republicans,” online and on Fox News Sunday.

It begins with a reference to Mr Trump’s legal troubles in New York.

“Donald Trump has been attacked by a Democrat prosecutor in New York. So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida?“

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty in Manhattan on April 4 to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

He was questioned on Thursday in a separate US$250 million (S$330 million) business fraud lawsuit brought by the state’s attorney-general.

Make American Great Again, the major Super PAC aligned with Mr Trump, has already attacked Mr DeSantis in ads.