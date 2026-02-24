Democrats wage populist fight to refund tariffs to US households

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – Prominent Democrats are seizing on US President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court tariff loss to wage a populist election-year campaign to refund the overturned import duties to the US public.

“I’m calling for a US$1,336 (S$1,692) refund for every Ohio household,” progressive Democrat Sherrod Brown said in a social media post on Feb 23.

Mr Brown, who is seeking a return to the Senate after a 2024 defeat, portrayed the levies as driving inflation and blamed his opponent, Republican Senator Jon Husted.

“Jon Husted supported them at every turn,” Mr Brown wrote. “Ohioans are being crushed by soaring prices and they deserve their money back.”

Senator Bernie Moreno, who defeated Mr Brown in 2024, ripped him for coming out against tariffs after supporting them in previous decades.

“The Democrats used to be the party of tariffs because the Democrats used to be the party of the working class,” Mr Moreno told reporters at the Capitol.

Mr Moreno is pushing for Congress to codify higher tariffs and use the revenue to pay for other priorities, like making tax breaks for the middle class permanent.

It’s unlikely such legislation will make its way through Congress in 2026.

Democrats clearly see an opening, with Mr Trump acting to launch a new 15 per cent global tariff to replace the tariffs the Supreme Court struck down and telling reporters any refunds are likely to be delayed in the courts for years.

Some of the party’s most visible political figures have taken up the fight.

“Donald Trump stole your money with his illegal tariffs – and you paid higher prices on everything from housing to groceries,” Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren posted. “It’s time for Trump to pay up and give back your money.”

Democratic governors have also been demanding refund cheques, with potential 2028 presidential candidates Gavin Newsom of California and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois demanding US$1,700 or more back per household.

“Every dollar unlawfully taken must be refunded immediately – with interest,” Mr Newsom wrote. “Cough up!”

Mr Pritzker, meanwhile, sent Mr Trump an invoice for US$8.6 billion, or US$1,700 per family in his state.

The idea of channelling at least a portion of tariff revenue back to American households is a populist cause Mr Trump himself has previously championed.

The president pushed for tariff “dividend” cheques of US$2,000 per person in low and moderate-income families for months, but Republican leaders in Congress have given the idea a frosty reception.

Top Senate Democrats, meanwhile, announced legislation on the afternoon of Feb 23 to require full refunds with interest of what they estimated to be US$175 billion collected through Mr Trump-ordered tariffs that the Supreme Court struck down.

That legislation calls on businesses that are refunded import duties to pass on the money to customers but does not require them to do so.

The Ohio Senate race is sure to top hundreds of millions of dollars in campaign spending and is key to Democratic efforts to retake control of Congress.

Tariffs are also likely to play major roles in other battleground Senate races, including in Maine, Alaska and Iowa.

Mr Husted, the incumbent Ohio Republican senator, didn’t say what should happen to the disputed tariff revenue in a statement he issued on Feb 20 after the court ruling.

“Today, the Supreme Court has spoken. In America, we respect the rule of law even when we disagree with it,” Mr Husted posted on social media.

Mr Husted voted against several efforts in the Senate to repeal Mr Trump’s tariffs

While importers are already readying for battle in the courts to win back the billions they paid, odds for action in Congress seem slim.

“I don’t see a pathway in Congress that there’s going to be refunds,” House Ways and Means chair Jason Smith told Bloomberg Television on Feb 23.

Mr Trump’s dividend proposal prompted concern in 2025 from watchdog groups like the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which warned it could cost hundreds of billions of dollars a year when annual deficits are already approaching US$2 trillion. BLOOMBERG