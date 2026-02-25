Democrats skip Trump speech for ‘People’s State of the Union’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People attending the "People's State of the Union" event ahead in Washington on Feb 24.

– Some 30 elected Democrats skipped US President Donald Trump’s address to the US Congress on Feb 24 to attend a “People’s State of the Union” rally event.

The President “makes a mockery of this institution and he does not deserve an audience”, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut told a crowd assembled in front of the US Capitol ahead of Mr Trump’s speech.

The Republican, in his second presidential term, is giving his annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, where he was defending his administration’s record and laying out his priorities going forward.

But those expected to speak at the alternative event, held on the National Mall, include people harmed by his first year of office: an alleged victim of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, people whose family members have been deported, and public health researchers laid off amid budget cuts.

Signs held among the audience included “Protect Our Democracy” and “No Money for ICE”, the federal immigration police.

Another event, dubbed “State of the Swamp”, was set to host celebrities and other Democratic politicians. AFP