Democrats see ‘blue wave’ building for US midterms

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Still, Washington watchers are not treating a Democratic wave as guaranteed.

WASHINGTON - Democrats are growing bullish about a possible “blue wave” in November’s US midterm elections, buoyed by eye-catching local votes that suggest a backlash against President Donald Trump may be spreading beyond the party’s usual strongholds.

From a staunchly conservative congressional district in Georgia to a mayoral contest in Wisconsin and state legislative races across the South, Democrats have consistently beaten recent benchmarks – often by double digits.

Analysts caution that special elections and off‑year contests are imperfect predictors, yet the breadth and consistency of the swings have sharpened Republican anxieties and revived memories of the 2006 and 2018 wave elections.

“It certainly looks like a blue wave is not only possible, but probable. Democrats continue to overperform and expand their margins,” said political analyst Andrew Koneschusky, a former Democratic Senate aide.

“If the overperformance holds, it could mean Democrats pick up 40 or more House seats in November.”

The clearest sign of Democratic gains came this week in Georgia, where a race to fill the House seat vacated by estranged former Mr Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene saw the Republican margin cut to 12 points in a district the president carried by 37.

In Wisconsin, liberal-backed judge Chris Taylor crushed her conservative rival by 20 points in a state supreme court race, while Democrats also won the mayor’s office in Waukesha, long a Republican bastion.

The broader record since Mr Trump’s 2024 win has been similarly encouraging for Democrats, who have improved their vote share by an average of 13 points in congressional special elections.

Democrats have flipped dozens of Republican-held state legislative seats while Republicans have flipped none.

In the US House of Representatives, Republicans hold a tiny four-seat majority and an election night even modestly favorable to Democrats would likely flip the chamber.

The overperformance now showing up nationwide points to much larger gains – along the lines of Mr Koneschusky’s estimate, or perhaps the 2006 cycle, when the Iraq war soured voters on Republicans and helped Democrats gain 31 seats.

Democratics argue that Mr Trump has saddled his party with a similarly unpopular conflict in the Middle East, exposing it to the political cost of higher gas prices, economic unease and another foreign entanglement many voters never wanted.

“There will be a blue wave, but not powerful enough to surf on,” said political analyst Mr Donald Nieman, who predicted a Democratic majority in the House of around 10 seats.

“That’s because American politics remain polarised, most voters have picked sides, and there are so few competitive seats – in fact, only about 60.”

The Senate remains a harder target but no longer looks fanciful to Democrats.

They need four seats to win back the chamber, and party leaders have highlighted North Carolina, Maine, Ohio and Alaska as the most plausible path.

‘Vision’

For Mr Trump, losing Congress would carry heavy consequences.

A Democratic legislature could slam the brakes on much of his domestic agenda and complicate efforts to fund or sustain foreign conflicts, including through war powers votes or resistance to large spending packages.

It would also regain subpoena power, opening the door to corruption investigations, scrutiny of administration conduct and aggressive oversight.

Still, Washington watchers are not treating a Democratic wave as guaranteed.

Special elections can be imperfect predictors, Republicans continue to enjoy fundraising advantages, and several expert voices caution that anti-Trump sentiment is not the same thing as a broad embrace of Democrats.

Party strategist Caroline Welles, who works to elect first-time Democratic women to state legislatures, said the 13-point swing from 2024 margins across special elections is “reason for us to feel bullish”.

“However, it’s important to note that the midterms are over six months away,” she added, “and the landscape could totally change by then.”

Mr Aaron Cutler, a former House staffer and congressional lobbyist at law firm Hogan Lovells, went as far as suggesting that Republicans could defy historic trends to win the midterms.

“I also don’t think there is a unified Democrat message right now besides ‘not them,’“ he said. “It’s important to sell a vision to the American people.” AFP