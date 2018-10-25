Top Democrats accuse Trump of condoning violence, dividing US

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The top two Democrats in Congress on Wednesday (Oct 24) accused President Donald Trump of fanning the flames of political unrest and dividing Americans, as tensions soared on a day of foiled pipe-bomb attacks on high-profile Democrats.

"Time and time again, the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a statement, pointing to Trump's expressions of support to rally attendees who engage in violence with protesters, and branding the press as enemies of the people.

Trump, addressing the threats less than two weeks before crucial midterm elections, said acts of political violence "have no place in the United States," but Pelosi and Schumer said the president's words "ring hollow until he reverses his statements that condone acts of violence."

(This story is developing)