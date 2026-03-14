Democrats accuse Trump of aiding Russia with sanctions relief

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Democrats say the move risks boosting Moscow’s war revenues while American troops face threats of their own in the Middle East.

WASHINGTON - Democrats accused US President Donald Trump on March 13 of weakening pressure on Russia by easing oil sanctions amid the conflict with Iran, saying the move risks boosting Moscow’s war revenues while American troops face threats of their own in the Middle East.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and two of his top lieutenants, Ms Elizabeth Warren and Ms Jeanne Shaheen, called for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to testify before Congress about the decision.

The senators noted media reports – partially endorsed by Mr Trump in an interview on March 13 – saying Russia is providing Iran with intelligence that could be used to target US forces, even as the Trump administration loosens sanctions that constrained Moscow’s oil sector.

“Russia is reportedly providing Iran intelligence to target and kill US service members and the Trump administration’s response has been to loosen pressure and help facilitate a windfall of US$150 million (S$192.24 million) each day for its war machine,” the senators said in a joint statement.

“President Trump is offering more relief to the Kremlin than he is to American families, who are now paying more at the pump and for most other essentials because of this conflict,” they wrote.

Mr Trump acknowledged in a radio interview that aired on March 13 he suspected Mr Putin “might be” aiding Iran “a little bit” in the war.

He announced earlier this week that Washington would waive some oil-related sanctions in order to boost global supply and bring down prices, as the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupts shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and sends energy markets into turmoil.

The president did not specify which countries would benefit from the relief, but the move followed temporary steps allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil that had been stranded at sea under existing sanctions.

The Democratic senators argued that relaxing sanctions on Russian energy companies and related traders would generate major profits for Moscow at a time when the Kremlin remains under Western pressure over its invasion of Ukraine.

They also questioned whether the administration had complied with a US law requiring Congress to be notified before sanctions on Russia are eased.

“Secretary Bessent needs to testify because Congress and the American people deserve immediate answers,” the lawmakers said.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright defended the sales authorisations, saying the White House was working to ease energy price pressures caused by disruptions linked to the Iran war by tapping oil already in global markets – while keeping sanctions policy toward Russia unchanged.

“(This) administration remains focused on American consumers and businesses while carrying out this critical mission to end Iran’s ability to threaten Americans, its neighbours and global energy markets,” he said in a statement on social media. AFP











