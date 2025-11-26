Democratic senator urges Trump not to resume nuclear weapons tests

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- Democratic US Senator Edward Markey on Nov 25 urged President Donald Trump not to resume explosive nuclear weapons testing , saying doing so could spur rival nuclear powers Russia and China to do the same.

Mr Trump late in October announced on social media he was directing the Pentagon to immediately restart the process for testing nuclear weapons after a halt of 33 years.

His move caused confusion as the National Nuclear Security Administration, a branch of the Energy Department, is the agency that would carry out explosive nuclear weapons tests.

“Even one small US nuclear test would give Russia and China the green light to conduct many large nuclear tests that would be much more useful for the development of new nuclear weapons that could pose a threat to US national security,” Mr Markey, a co-chair of the Nuclear Weapons and Arms Control Working Group that has members in both the Senate and in the House of Representatives, wrote in a letter to Mr Trump.

Mr Markey, a long-time leader of non-proliferation efforts in Congress, also pushed Mr Trump during his first presidential term in 2020 against resuming explosive nuclear weapons tests.

Mr Trump has said the US would carry out the tests “like other countries do”.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said on social media on Nov 3 that Mr Trump “is right” about other countries testing nuclear weapons.

In response to Mr Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his top officials to draft proposals for a possible test of nuclear weapons, something Moscow has not done since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Mr Trump has suggested that Russia and China are conducting small nuclear tests that are hard to detect, known as hydronuclear tests, in violation of US policy and the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, Mr Markey said in the letter.

“Reports of such tests from 2019 raise concerns, but they are unconfirmed,” Mr Markey said. “Even if true, they would not justify renewed US nuclear testing.”

Mr Markey asked Mr Trump for evidence by Dec 15 that Russia and China are conducting secret nuclear tests. He also asked Mr Trump whether his statements reflect a misunderstanding of the difference between missile tests and nuclear explosive tests.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS