Democrat Nancy Pelosi elected US House speaker for second time

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Nancy Pelosi, the newly elected Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, said on Thursday (Jan 3) she was under "no illusions" that working with Republicans in a divided US government will be easy.

"We have no illusions that our work will be easy, that all of us in this chamber will always agree," Pelosi said after accepting the speaker's gavel.

"But let each of us pledge that when we disagree, we will respect each other and we will respect the truth," the Democrat from California said.

Pelosi was elected speaker in the 435-seat House on Thursday after Democrats gained 40 seats in November midterm elections to seize control of the chamber from President Donald Trump's Republicans.