Democrat demands release of ‘shocking’ Trump-Saudi call from 2019 after Khashoggi’s death

Representative Eugene Vindman (left) and the widow of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Ms Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, giving a news conference at the US Capitol on Nov 21.

WASHINGTON - A Democratic lawmaker who served on Donald Trump’s National Security Council in his first term urged the White House on Nov 21 to release a transcript of Mr Trump’s 2019 call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.

“The Khashoggi family and the American people deserve to know what was in that call... the receipts will raise serious questions,” Representative Eugene Vindman told a news conference with Mr Khashoggi’s widow, Ms Hanan Elatr Khashoggi.

In 2019, Mr Vindman worked for the National Security Council (NSC), where his job included reviewing confidential telephone calls.

“In my opinion, that call was shocking,” Mr Vindman, a retired Army officer, said.

Mr Vindman declined to release details about the call because it was classified. But he said it involved a quid pro quo, implying that Mr Trump had offered a favour in return for something.

Asked for comment, White House communications director Steven Cheung said in an e-mail: “Vindman is a bitter back-bencher who nobody takes seriously. He is a serial liar.”

Mr Trump gave Prince Mohammed a lavish welcome at the White House on Nov 18 and defended him over the killing of Khashoggi by Saudi agents, which US intelligence agencies have concluded the crown prince approved.

Mr Trump said on Nov 18 that Prince Mohammed knew nothing about the October 2018 killing of Mr Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi leadership.

Mr Vindman represents Virginia, Mr Khashoggi’s home when he was killed at a Saudi consulate in Turkey. Dozens of congressional Democrats joined him this week in signing a letter demanding the White House release the call transcript.

Mr Vindman did not specify the date of the call. According to media reports, Mr Trump and the Saudi leader spoke on June 21, 2019. News coverage said they discussed US tensions with Iran and oil prices.

In November 2018, Mr Trump said Prince Mohammed may have known about Mr Khashoggi’s killing. But, the president said, the US would remain a “steadfast partner” to the kingdom and not “foolishly cancel” Saudi contracts to buy US military equipment.

Mr Vindman said he was concerned by two calls while at the NSC, one with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that led to Mr Trump’s first impeachment and the call with the Saudi ruler.

Mr Vindman’s twin brother, Mr Alexander Vindman, also worked on the security council and blew the whistle on the Zelensky call that led to Mr Trump’s first impeachment.

In that call, Mr Trump suggested that Mr Zelensky investigate Mr Joe Biden, who defeated Mr Trump in the 2020 presidential election. REUTERS