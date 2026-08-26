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Deloitte to pay $27 million to settle US government probe over DEI

Deloitte denies it engaged in discriminatory conduct and the settlement agreement released on Aug 25 said it does not amount to an admission of liability.

WASHINGTON - Accounting firm Deloitte will pay US$21.5 million (S$27.29 million) to settle a US Department of Justice probe over diversity, equity and inclusion practices, which President Donald Trump’s administration has cracked down on during his second term in office.

The settlement marks a resolution reached through ​the DOJ’s unit formed in 2025 ​called the “Civil Rights Fraud Initiative” to crack down ⁠on DEI policies using a civil anti-fraud law.

The Trump administration has targeted public ​and private organisations, from government agencies to universities, over ​DEI practices that civil rights advocates say help address historic inequities for marginalised groups like women, the LGBT community and ethnic minorities.

The White House casts DEI ​as anti-merit ⁠and discriminatory against groups such as white people and men.

Trump has signed executive orders asking federal contractors and subcontractors to eliminate ⁠DEI.

Civil rights groups say such steps are rolling back social progress.

Many US companies scaled back ​or modified diversity policies after Trump’s orders.

The DOJ said on Aug 25 that business units within Deloitte received monthly summaries tracking the “demographic goals” and alleged that Deloitte’s Partners, Principals and Managing Directors were evaluated, in part, based on their contributions to helping Deloitte achieve its workforce composition goals.

The DOJ alleged that such DEI goals aimed at improving the representation of the Black and Hispanic communities impacted promotion decisions.

Deloitte denies it engaged in discriminatory conduct and the settlement agreement released on Aug 25 said it does not amount to an admission of liability.

The company said it was pleased to resolve the matter to “avoid the cost and distraction of protracted litigation.”

The Justice Department’s settlement also resolves claims filed by the American Alliance for Equal Rights, a group founded by affirmative action opponent Edward Blum, pursuant to the US False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to sue companies on the government’s behalf to recover taxpayer funds paid out based on false claims.

Whistleblowers are entitled to a cut of any recovery in such cases.

Under the settlement agreement, Blum’s group will receive US$4.3 million, the DOJ said. REUTERS