Deja Zoom: US school closures mount amid Omicron wave

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Thousands of American schools are ringing in the New Year with a return to remote learning as the Omicron wave hits staff and students, with some parents expressing worry for their children's education and mental wellbeing.

The closures - which for now comprise around four per cent of schools nationwide - are focused in the country's north-east and midwest, as districts contend with teachers and students who have fallen ill with Covid-19 and try to curb transmission.

Teachers' unions have also adopted a more Covid-19 cautious approach since the start of the pandemic, at times pitting them against local authorities.

In Chicago, the country's third-biggest city, around 340,000 public school students have been forced to remain home amid a standoff between the mayor and the Chicago Teachers Union, which is demanding more robust testing and increased student vaccination.

Experts, and families themselves, are divided on the wisdom of virtual education when effective vaccines are widely available to everyone aged five and up, protecting most people who receive them from severe outcomes.

Mr Steven Bosak, an innovation consultant in the US capital Washington, told AFP his two school-aged children - who attend the city's biggest public school - had lagged educationally and socially when they were forced to learn remotely.

Last year, his 17-year-old "felt depressed, he felt socially isolated. He's a very social kid and he missed his friends," said Mr Bosak, adding it was not a situation he wanted to see again.

"I think it has to be viewed as a failure that we're having school closures in 2022, two years into this pandemic," said Dr Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease doctor who researches pandemic policy at the Centre for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University.

Even prior to vaccines, research showed schools were not major centres of spread, and could be kept safe with social distancing, masking and ventilation, he added.

On the other hand, the paediatric infection rate under the Omicron variant is unprecedented - and while the vast majority of cases are mild, the sheer number of cases means hospitalisations are also at an all-time high.

"I don't think that anybody advocating for this sort of across-the-board mass closures, I think that it's going to be a question of targeted closures during peak surges," Dr Dan Summers, a private practice pediatrician in Boston, told AFP.

While children are at lower risk, there is a danger of them transmitting the virus back to vulnerable people, at a time when the country's intensive care units are already overextended, said Dr Summers.

"We would only be thinking of this or recommending it if those downsides have to be accepted," the father of four added.