Defence urges jurors to focus on paperwork as Trump hush money trial nears end

NEW YORK – Donald Trump’s lawyer urged jurors on May 28 to look past the salacious details in his criminal hush money trial and focus on the paperwork at the heart of the case, as he urged them to find the former president not guilty of criminal behaviour.

“This case is about documents. It’s a paper case,” Trump’s lawyer, Mr Todd Blanche, said as he began his closing argument after six weeks of trial.

Mr Blanche said prosecutors failed to prove that Trump, the 2024 Republican candidate for president, illegally falsified documents to cover up a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to advance his 2016 presidential campaign.

“President Trump is innocent. He did not commit any crimes, and the district attorney has not met their burden of proof. Period,” Mr Blanche said as the trial resumed after a week-long break.

Mr Blanche was making his final bid to influence the 12 jurors who decide whether Trump will become the first US president to be convicted of a crime. Jurors could begin deliberations as soon as May 29.

Once Mr Blanche finishes, prosecutors will sum up the witnesses and evidence they have presented as they argue Trump, 77, illegally falsified records to cover up the payment that ensured Ms Daniels would not go public with her story of a 2006 sexual encounter.

Trump denies wrongdoing and says he never had sex with Ms Daniels.

Justice Juan Merchan, overseeing the trial, said he would ask jurors to stay late so both sides could complete their arguments on May 28.

“You and you alone are the judges of the facts in this case,” he told jurors.

Prosecutors must prove Trump is guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt”, the level of certainty required by US law.

Trump said on social media prosecutors have an unfair advantage making their presentation after the defence, as is standard in New York.

A conviction will not prevent Trump from trying to take back the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov 5 election. Nor will it prevent him from taking office if he wins. Opinion polls show the two men locked in a tight race.