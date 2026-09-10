Defamation lawsuit by former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider is thrown out

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Schneider sued in 2024, alleging that a documentary series falsely implied that he had sexually abused children.

NEW YORK – A California appeals court on Sept 10 dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by the television producer Dan Schneider against the creators of Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV , a documentary series that aired accounts of sexual abuse and other inappropriate behaviour on sets at Nickelodeon.

Schneider – who was behind a string of Nickelodeon hits such as All That, The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh – sued in 2024, alleging that the series and its trailer had falsely implied that he had sexually abused children.

The five-episode series had focused partly on Nickelodeon employees who had been convicted of child sex crimes, but the accounts of Schneider’s behaviour did not include allegations of sexual abuse. In interviews for the series, former employees denounced Schneider as a volatile boss, and objected to sexualised humour in his shows and inappropriate jokes in the writers’ room.

After the series aired in 2024 on what is now HBO Max, Schneider apologised for some of his behaviour on the job, including soliciting massages on set.

But he later filed a defamation suit that accused the series – which he called a “hit job” – of improperly conflating him with those who had been convicted of abusing children. It pointed in part to the series’ trailer, in which a series of photos and video clips of Schneider are followed by the advertisement of a “true crime event.”

A state court allowed the suit to proceed, finding that a “reasonable viewer” of the series might conclude that it makes “damning implications” about Schneider’s conduct.

In reversing the decision on Sept 10 , a three-judge panel with the appellate court determined that the series “clearly distinguishes between the lamentable conduct that its participants attribute to Schneider – gender discrimination, harassment, toxic workplace behaviour and inappropriate sexual innuendo – and the child sexual abuse explicitly attributed to three named individuals”.

Gerry Silver, a lawyer for Schneider, said in a statement in response to the ruling that they were disappointed by the decision and were considering whether to appeal.

“However,” the statement went on, “we are pleased that the court acknowledged that the makers of Quiet On Set presented absolutely no evidence that Dan was sexually abusive towards any of his cast members and agreed that any such allegation is provably false.”

The listed defendants in the case include Warner Brothers Discovery, which owns HBO Max; and Maxine Productions, which produced the series. Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The series included the information that before Schneider and Nickelodeon parted ways in 2018, an investigation into his conduct “did not find any evidence of inappropriate sexual behaviour” or “inappropriate relationships with children”.

The investigation by ViacomCBS, the parent company of Nickelodeon, did find that many people Schneider worked with considered him verbally abusive.

In arguing that viewers had come away from the series with a false impression, Schneider’s lawyers cited online commentary such as a social media post that said “Dan Schneider needs to be in prison IMMEDIATELY.” But the appellate court declined to consider such posts relevant in making its decision.

“Mr Schneider’s attempt to find an alternative meaning than what is expressly stated in the documentary is unavailing,” the appellate ruling said.