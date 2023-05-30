Deepfaking it: America’s 2024 election collides with AI boom

SAN FRANCISCO – “I actually like Ron DeSantis a lot,” Mrs Hillary Clinton reveals in a surprise online endorsement video. “He’s just the kind of guy this country needs, and I really mean that.”

Mr Joe Biden finally lets the mask slip, unleashing a cruel rant at a transgender person. “You will never be a real woman,” the US President snarls.

Welcome to America’s 2024 presidential race, where reality is up for grabs.

The Clinton and Biden deepfakes – realistic yet fabricated videos created by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms trained on copious online footage – are among thousands surfacing on social media, blurring fact and fiction in the polarised world of US politics.

While such synthetic media has been around for several years, it has been turbocharged over the past year by of a slew of new “generative AI” tools such as Midjourney that make it cheap and easy to create convincing deepfakes, according to Reuters interviews with about two dozen specialists in fields including AI, online misinformation and political activism.

“It’s going to be very difficult for voters to distinguish the real from the fake. And you could just imagine how either Trump supporters or Biden supporters could use this technology to make the opponent look bad,” said Mr Darrell West, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Centre for Technology Innovation, referring to former US president Donald Trump, who will vie with Mr DeSantis and others for the Republican nomination to face Mr Biden.

“There could be things that drop right before the election that nobody has a chance to take down,” said Mr West.

Tools that can generate deepfakes are being released with few or imperfect guard rails to prevent harmful misinformation as the tech sector engages in an AI arms race, said Mr Aza Raskin, co-founder of the Centre for Humane Technology, a non-profit that studies technology’s impact on society.

While major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have made efforts to prohibit and remove deepfakes, their effectiveness at policing such content varies.

Deepfake Pence, not Trump

There have been three times as many video deepfakes of all kinds and eight times as many voice deepfakes posted online in 2023 compared with the same time period in 2022, according to DeepMedia, a company working on tools to detect synthetic media.

In total, about 500,000 video and voice deepfakes will be shared on social media sites globally in 2023, DeepMedia estimates. Cloning a voice used to cost US$10,000 (S$13,500) in server and AI-training costs up until late 2022, but now start-ups offer it for a few dollars, it said.

No one is certain where the generative AI road leads or how to effectively guard against its power for mass misinformation, according to the people interviewed.

Industry leader OpenAI, which has changed the game in recent months with its release of ChatGPT and the updated model GPT-4, is itself grappling with the issue. Chief executive Sam Altman told the US Congress in May that election integrity was a “significant area of concern” and urged rapid regulation of the sector.

Unlike some smaller start-ups, OpenAI has taken steps to restrict use of its products in politics, according to a Reuters analysis of the terms of use of half a dozen leading companies offering generative-AI services.