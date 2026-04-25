Straitstimes.com header logo

DC’s preparations for King Charles’ Washington visit goes Down Under with Australian flag error

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

King Charles (left) with US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle on Sept 18, 2025. Mr Trump will host the king in Washington next week.

Britain's King Charles (left) with US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle on Sept 18, 2025. Mr Trump will host the king in Washington next week.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON - The District of Columbia mistakenly placed several Australian flags instead of British flags near the White House ahead of King Charles’ US visit, although the error was quickly corrected, a DC Department of Transportation official said on April 24.

Charles is also the head of state for Australia, but the role is largely ceremonial.

Fifteen Australian flags were briefly included among more than 230 flags put on display to welcome the British king when he arrives in the US capital on April 27. They were later replaced with the British flag, the official said.

Charles’ four-day state visit, to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence from British rule, is widely seen as the most high-profile trip of his reign so far.

The trip will aim to shore up the two allies’ “special relationship”, which has sunk to its lowest point in 70 years amid disagreements surrounding the Iran war. REUTERS

More on this topic
King Charles to visit US as political ties fray under Trump
Britain to face ‘big tariff’ if it doesn’t drop tech tax, Trump says
See more on

King Charles

Britain

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.