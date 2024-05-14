Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away

WASHINGTON - The spectacular auroras that danced across the sky in many parts of the world over the weekend are fading, scientists said May 13, as the massive sunspot that caused them turns its ferocious gaze away from Earth.

Since May 10, the most powerful solar storm to strike our planet in more than two decades has lit up night skies with dazzling auroras in the United States, Tasmania, the Bahamas and other places far from the extreme latitudes where they are normally seen.

But Eric Lagadec, an astrophysicist at France’s Observatoire de la Cote d’Azur, told AFP that the “most spectacular” period of this rare event has come to an end.

The first of several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) – expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun – came just after 1600 GMT May 10, according to the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The event was later upgraded to an “extreme” geomagnetic storm – the first since the “Halloween Storms” of October 2003 that caused blackouts in Sweden and damaged power infrastructure in South Africa.

Excitement over the phenomenon – and otherworldly photos of pink, green and purple night skies – broke out across the world, from southern Europe to Australia’s island state of Tasmania.

The storm had been forecast to intensify again until 0600 GMT May 13, the NOAA said, adding that auroras could be viewable as far south as New York.

But thousands of people who came out on May 12 night in the hope of seeing the aurora borealis over the Joshua Tree National Park in California instead only saw the glittering stars of the Milky Way.

‘One fabulous night’

Lagadec said that while there were further solar outbursts on May 12, it is unlikely that more auroras will be visible to the naked eye in lower latitudes such as in France.

“Only the most experienced photographers will be able to capture them” in such areas, he said.

The geomagnetic storm was caused when multiple CMEs emanated from a massive sunspot cluster 17 times wider than Earth arrived at our planet at around the same time.

However the sunspot has now moved to “the edge of the Sun, (so) we do not expect the next coronal mass ejections to head in Earth’s direction,” Lagadec said.

This means the solar storm is expected to “progressively decrease in the coming days,” said Quentin Verspieren, the European Space Agency’s space safety programme coordinator.

Pointing out that hopeful aurora spotters were “mostly disappointed” on May 12 night, Verspieren told AFP it was unlikely that the celestial spectacle would be repeated on May 13 or May 14.

“There was one fabulous night, but it has passed,” he said.

“However, the behaviour of the Sun is really hard to predict.”