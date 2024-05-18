'Dad's going up in a rocket!' French businessman set for launch

WASHINGTON - He arrived in Texas, tried on his flight suit for the first time, and is now preparing to live out his childhood dream.

On Sunday, French entrepreneur Sylvain Chiron will board a Blue Origin rocket and blast off into space, joining the select group of humans who have ventured beyond Earth’s bounds.

“I never thought I’d get to do this,” the 52-year-old, who hails from the mountainous south-eastern region of Savoy, told AFP in an interview two days before his adventure.

“We’re going to be astronauts for 15 minutes, so a bit like pretend astronauts, but astronauts nonetheless!”

Blue Origin’s spaceflights are brief hops just beyond the edge of space and back again – but still allow passengers to admire the curve of the Earth while free floating during a few minutes of weightlessness.

In all, the Jeff Bezos-owned enterprise has flown 31 humans to space on its New Shepard suborbital rocket system.

Sunday’s mission, the first with crew after a two-year pause, will see six people soar beyond the Karman Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space, 100km above sea level.

“This morning, I put on my flight suit for the first time – my wife found me very handsome as an astronaut,” Mr Chiron joked on the phone, as he prepared for a day of training including a flight simulator.

What is he most looking forward to?

“Seeing the Earth from space,” he replied. “This feeling of leaving the world of men and seeing the Earth as a whole, from above, without borders, in all its fragility and beauty.”

It’s an exceedingly rare opportunity. Only 10 French space agency astronauts have ever gone to space. In 2023, French-Italian Ketty Maisonrouge flew to space with Virgin Galactic, a competitor of Blue Origin.

Expensive, but not crazy expensive

Prices for these ultra-coveted tickets are a well-guarded company secret.

“Yes, it’s expensive” but “not completely crazy either,” said Mr Chiron. “There are some who would buy a pretty red car with this money.”

This thrill-seeker believes that the check he wrote was only a part of the reason he was selected.