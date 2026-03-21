Cyber actors linked to Russia targeting users of messaging apps, FBI says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The hackers have allegedly targeted individuals of high intelligence value, such as current and former US government officials.

WASHINGTON - Hackers tied to the Russian intelligence services are targeting users of consumer messaging applications such as Signal, the FBI and US cyber defence agency CISA said on March 20.

In a joint advisory, the FBI and CISA said that the hackers had successfully broken into thousands of such accounts, without going into detail.

“The activity targets individuals of high intelligence value, such as current and former US government officials, military personnel, political figures, and journalists,” the advisory said.

The advisory noted that while the underlying programmes and their encryption were not in question, the hackers managed to bypass the apps’ security by impersonating security and tricking users into divulging their security codes.

Signal and the Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The US alert echoes a warning issued earlier this month by Dutch intelligence officials, who said that Russian-backed hackers had launched ​a global cyber campaign to gain access to Signal and WhatsApp accounts used ‌by officials and other intelligence targets.

In response to that warning, Signal said the hacks were “executed via ⁠sophisticated phishing campaigns, designed to trick users into sharing information” and that its encryption and infrastructure had not been compromised. REUTERS