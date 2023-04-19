‘Curious’ toddler intercepted by Secret Service officers after entering White House grounds through fence

The intruder managed to get through the fence but was stopped from making further progress in the White House grounds on Tuesday by United States Secret Service officers.

The person who triggered a security response? A curious toddler who managed to squeeze through the executive mansion’s metal fencing on the north side.

US Secret Service Uniformed Division officers, who are responsible for the White House’s security, walked across the North Lawn and retrieved the toddler.

The boy, who is believed to be about three years old, was reunited with his parents after they were questioned by the officers, reported US media.

At the time of the security breach, US President Joe Biden was inside the building, said the BBC, citing his public schedule. Access to the White House was temporarily restricted during that time.

US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an Associated Press (AP) report that officers “encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds”.

“The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited,” he added.

AP said the incident may be the first successful intrusion into the complex since a new fence was installed.

In 2022, the National Park Service built a new fence in front of the White House replacing a previous 2m tall one with a nearly 4m tall version, according to Al Jazeera.

“The new fence incorporates anti-climb and intrusion detection technology and is designed to mitigate current and future security threats,” said the National Park Service in the report.

The new fence, which is almost double the size of the previous one, was built to enhance White House safety, said the BBC.

Before the fence was replaced, there was another intrusion by a toddler in 2014. Known as the “fence baby”, he crept into the White House grounds after squeezing through a fence. The incident then also triggered security alarms and put the White House on temporary lockdown.