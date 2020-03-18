Curfews in some areas as US moves to contain outbreak

NEW YORK • The United States has begun restricting the movement of citizens in a major escalation of attempts to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic, as President Donald Trump warned that the crisis could last well into the summer.

On Monday, New Jersey state and San Francisco announced curfews and Mr Trump asked Americans to restrict gatherings to groups of fewer than 10, as the US dramatically ramped up efforts to stop the spread of the fast-moving outbreak.

As the US followed European countries in shutting down schools, public buildings, cinemas, restaurants and bars, Mr Trump suggested that the crisis in the US would last at least several months.

"So, it seems to me that if we do a really good job... people are talking about July, August, something like that," he told reporters at the White House. "So, it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, it washes through."

Mr Trump's comments came after Canada announced it was closing its borders to most foreign travellers and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he was restricting movement for the nine million-strong population across the state, which borders New York City.

"Effective tonight, all other non-essential retail, recreational and entertainment businesses must close after 8pm," said Mr Murphy.

"All non-essential and non-emergency travel in New Jersey is strongly discouraged between the hours of 8pm and 5am. This will remain in effect for the foreseeable future. We want everyone to be home - and not out."

Later, San Francisco passed a "remain-in-place" order requiring millions of residents to stay at home unless absolutely essential.

Before the twin announcements, only the US territory of Puerto Rico had imposed a curfew - from 9pm to 5am - along with the closure of malls, cinemas, gyms and bars.

The White House denied reports that Mr Trump was considering a nationwide lockdown, but the President said he might ask the military to help build temporary hospitals.

He added that postponing the elections over the coronavirus crisis was unnecessary, even as Ohio's governor called for the state's presidential primary vote scheduled for yesterday to be delayed.

Normally bustling streets and transport networks were eerily quiet across US cities on Monday as employees worked from home and children had no classes to attend.

New York - the city that usually never sleeps - began hunkering down for an extended period of inactivity with all nightclubs, theatres, cinemas and concert venues ordered to close from yesterday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said late on Sunday that the Big Apple's normally hectic bars and restaurants would be restricted to take-out and delivery only. He also bowed to pressure and announced the closure of New York's schools, which educate 1.1 million students, until April 20.

Los Angeles is also closing bars, restaurants and nightclubs for at least two weeks, while California Governor Gavin Newsom asked people over the age of 65 to self-isolate.

The governor of Illinois, which has over 12 million people and includes the city of Chicago, announced that bars and restaurants would close until March 30.

Several major Las Vegas casinos and hotels were shuttered, and party town New Orleans issued guidelines halving the capacity of bars and clubs.

Schools, museums and sports arenas have already been shut. Broadway's lights dimmed last week, while major St Patrick's Day parades in New York and Boston - due to take place yesterday - were scrapped.

In the US, at least 87 people have died and more than 4,600 have been infected, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE