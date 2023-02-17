Crypto giant Binance moved $535m from US partner to firm managed by CEO Zhao Changpeng

LONDON – Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance had secret access to a bank account belonging to its purportedly independent US partner and transferred large sums of money from the account to a trading firm managed by Binance chief executive Zhao Changpeng, banking records and company messages show.

Over the first three months of 2021, more than US$400 million (S$535 million) flowed from the Binance.US account at California-based Silvergate Bank to trading firm Merit Peak, according to records for the quarter, which were reviewed by Reuters.

The Binance.US account was registered under the name of BAM Trading Services, the US exchange’s operating company, according to the records.

Company messages show the transfers to Merit Peak began in late 2020.

Reuters could not determine the reason for the transfers or whether any of the money belonged to Binance.US customers.

The exchange’s public terms of use at the time said its customers’ dollar deposits were held at Silvergate and a Nevada-based custodian firm called Prime Trust.

Prime Trust made US$650 million in wire transfer deposits into the Binance.US account during the quarter, the bank records show.

A Binance.US spokesman, Ms Kimberly Soward, did not address Reuters’ questions about the transfers detailed in the bank records.

In a statement, she said Reuters’ reporting used “outdated information”, without elaborating further.

She added that Merit Peak was “neither trading nor providing any kind of services on the Binance.US platform” and “only Binance.US employees have access” to the bank accounts of the US company.

Ms Soward did not specify when Merit Peak’s activities ceased.

Binance, Mr Zhao and Prime Trust did not respond to detailed questions about the transfers.

A Silvergate spokesman said the bank does not comment on individual customers.

Binance.US’ executives were concerned by the outflows because the transfers were taking place without their knowledge, according to messages reviewed by Reuters.

The CEO of Binance.US at the time, Ms Catherine Coley, wrote to a Binance finance executive in late 2020 asking for an explanation for the transfers, calling them “unexpected” and saying “no one mentioned them”.

“Where are those funds coming from?“ she wrote in one message.

In a response to Ms Coley, seen by Reuters, the Binance executive, Ms Susan Li, did not explain the transfers.

Ms Li wrote that Merit Peak was a “vendor that facilitated trading” on Binance.US and also provided loans and capital injections to the American exchange.

Ms Coley, who left Binance.US later in 2021, did not respond to questions sent via her legal representatives. Ms Li also did not respond.

Reuters was unable to trace what became of the US$400 million.

An unspecified portion of the money was subsequently sent to the Silvergate account of a Seychelles-incorporated firm called Key Vision Development, according to a person with direct knowledge of the transfers.

A 2021 corporate filing by another Binance unit identified Mr Zhao as a director of Key Vision. A former Silvergate executive confirmed that Key Vision held an account at Silvergate at the time.

Key Vision’s local registered agent did not respond to requests for comment.

The money transfers suggest that Binance, which is not licensed to operate in the United States, controlled the finances of Binance.US, despite maintaining that the American entity is entirely independent and operates as its “US partner”.

The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have sought information from Binance and Binance.US about their relationship as part of ongoing investigations into potential breaches of financial rules, including whether Binance is using the American exchange as a cover for doing business in the US.

The SEC and the Justice Department declined to comment for this article.

Reuters reported in 2022 that Binance created Binance.US as a de facto subsidiary in 2019 to draw the scrutiny of US regulators away from the global exchange.

California-based BAM Trading is registered with the US Treasury as a money services business, a category that includes foreign currency traders and money transmitters. BAM Trading’s beneficial owner is Mr Zhao.

Binance.US chief financial officer Jasmine Lee told the Wall Street Journal on Feb 8 that “the extent of our relationship” with Binance.com is a shared name and a licensing agreement for technology.

“We do not transfer our funds back and forth,” she said.