Crowds protest across US against Trump on ‘No Kings’ day

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Demonstrators protesting in Washington on March 28 hold effigies of US President Donald Trump and Trump administration officials, during the nationwide "No Kings" day of rallies.

MINNEAPOLIS - Huge crowds rallied against US President Donald Trump from coast to coast on March 28, venting their fury over what they see as his authoritarian style of governing, his hardline immigration policies and the war with Iran.

It is the third time in less than a year that Americans have taken to the streets as part of a grassroots movement called “No Kings”, the most vocal and visual conduit for opposition to Mr Trump since he began his second term in January 2025.

Organisers say they expect millions to flood the streets of big cities and small towns, demonstrating against everything from immigration raids and high consumer pricing to the war against Iran that Mr Trump launched alongside Israel.

In New York, America’s most populous city, tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied, including Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, a frequent Trump critic, who called the president “an existential threat to our freedoms and security.”

Protests unfolded from Atlanta to San Diego, with Alaskans due to join the mix later in the day.

People in New York carrying a figure depicting US President Donald Trump during the city’s “No Kings” protest on March 28. PHOTO: REUTERS

“No country can govern without the consent of the people,” 36-year-old military veteran Marc McCaughey told AFP in Atlanta, where thousands turned out.

“We’re out here because we feel that the Constitution is under threat in a multitude of different ways. Things aren’t normal. They aren’t okay.”

Police waiting for the “No Kings” march to set off from the Georgia state Capitol building in Atlanta. PHOTO: AFP

In the Michigan town of West Bloomfield, near Detroit, people braved below-freezing temperatures to protest.

And in the US capital Washington, thousands of marchers – some carrying banners that blared “Trump Must Go Now!” and “Fight Fascism” – flocked to the National Mall.

People protesting on the National Mall in Washington, DC. PHOTO: AFP

“He keeps lying and lying and lying and lying, and no one says anything. So it’s a terrible situation we’re in,” 67-year-old retiree Robert Pavosevich told AFP.

Mr Trump himself was in Florida for the weekend.

The anti-Trump mood has spilled beyond US borders, with rallies on March 28 in European cities including Amsterdam, Madrid and Rome, where 20,000 people marched under a heavy police presence.

People taking part in a “No Kings” protest against war, authoritarianism, genocide and repression, in Rome, Italy, on March 28. PHOTO: EPA

Record numbers expected

The first “No Kings” nationwide protest day came in June 2025 on Mr Trump’s 79th birthday and coincided with a military parade he organised in Washington. Several million people turned out, from New York to San Francisco.

The second such protest, in October, drew an estimated seven million protesters, according to organisers.

The goal is to bring out even more people March 28, as Mr Trump’s approval rating sinks below 40 per cent and midterm elections loom in November, with Trump’s Republicans at risk of losing control of both chambers of Congress.

Just as Mr Trump is worshipped by many in his “Make America Great Again” movement, he is disliked with equal passion on the other side of America’s wide political chasm.

Foes bemoan his penchant for ruling by executive decree, his use of the Justice Department to prosecute opponents, his apparent obsession with fossil fuels and climate change denial.

They also dislike his gutting of racial and gender diversity programmes, and his taste for flexing US military power after campaigning as a man of peace.

“Since the last time we marched, this administration has dragged us deeper into war,” said Mr Naveed Shah of Common Defence, a veterans’ association connected to the “No Kings” movement.

“At home, we’ve watched citizens killed in the streets by militarised forces. We’ve seen families torn apart and immigrant communities targeted. All of it done in the name of one man trying to rule like a king.”

Springsteen in Minnesota

Organisers say more than 3,000 rallies are planned, in major cities, suburbs and rural areas – even in the Alaskan town of Kotzebue, above the Arctic circle.

Minnesota is a key focal point, months after becoming ground zero for the national debate over Trump’s violent immigration crackdown.

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen, a fierce critic of the president, performed his song Streets Of Minneapolis in the twin city of St Paul, the capital of the northern state, where thousands gathered.

Springsteen wrote and recorded the protest ballad in just 24 hours in memory of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two US citizens shot dead by federal agents during January protests against Mr Trump’s immigration offensive.

“Their bravery, their sacrifice and their names will not be forgotten,” he said on March 28 before breaking into song.

What began in 2025 as a simple day of defiance has mushroomed into a “No Kings” movement of national resistance to Mr Trump.

Organisers say two-thirds of those who plan to rally March 28 do not live in big cities, which in America are often Democratic strongholds – a data point that is up sharply since the last protest. AFP