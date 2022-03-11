Covid-19 study finds death toll may be three times higher than official tally

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The pandemic's death toll may be three times higher than official Covid-19 records suggest, according to a study that found stark differences across countries and regions.

As many as 18.2 million people probably died from Covid-19 in the first two years of the pandemic, researchers found in the first peer-reviewed global estimate of excess deaths.

They pointed to a lack of testing and unreliable mortality data to explain the discrepancy with official estimates of roughly 5.9 million deaths.

"At the global level, this is quite the biggest mortality shock since the Spanish flu," said Dr Christopher J.L. Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, where the study was conducted. Covid-19 drove a 17 per cent jump in deaths worldwide, he said in an interview.

The findings, published in the Lancet medical journal, focused on excess deaths to avoid under-counting and assess the extent of the pandemic's devastation.

While deaths continued to accumulate, the scientists compared the mortality between Jan 1, 2020 and Dec 31, 2021 to comparable data for the prior years.

The evidence suggests the mortality surge is a direct result of Covid-19, the researchers said.

But some deaths may also have occurred indirectly, they said, caused by a lack of access to health care and other essential services during the pandemic, or from behavioural shifts that led to suicide or drug abuse.

"Studies from several countries, including Sweden and the Netherlands, suggest Covid-19 was the direct cause of most excess deaths," said Dr Haidong Wang, an associate professor of health metric sciences at the Seattle-based institute, in a statement.

"Understanding the true death toll from the pandemic is vital for effective public health decision-making."

Improving data on deaths can give governments a clearer picture of how best to direct efforts to protect their citizens, said Dr Jennifer Ellis, who leads the Data for Health programme at Bloomberg Philanthropies that works with low- and middle-income countries to strengthen information gathering.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is the charitable organization set up by Mr Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News' parent Bloomberg LP.

"The pandemic has made clear that keeping track of how many people are dying, and the reason for those deaths, is vital for governments to formulate better-informed policies and improved health outcomes," Dr Ellis said.