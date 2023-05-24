Covid-19 kills one person every 4 minutes as vaccine rates fall

WASHINGTON - After more than three years, the global Covid-19 emergency is officially over. Yet it’s still killing at least one person every four minutes and questions on how to deal with the virus remain unanswered, putting vulnerable people and under-vaccinated countries at risk.

A key question is how to handle a virus that’s become less threatening to most but remains wildly dangerous to a slice of the population.

That slice is much bigger than many realise: Covid-19 is still a leading killer, the third-biggest in the US last year behind heart disease and cancer. Unlike with other common causes of death such as smoking and traffic accidents that led to safety laws, though, politicians aren’t pushing for ways to reduce the harm, such as mandated vaccinations or masking in closed spaces.

“The general desire in the world is to move beyond the pandemic and put Covid behind us, but we can’t put our heads in the sand,” said Mr Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Centre at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri. “Covid still infects and kills a lot of people. We have the means to reduce that burden.”

Even before the World Health Organisation declared earlier this month that Covid-19 no longer constitutes an emergency, most governments had already relaxed lockdowns and guidelines. After spending heavily in earlier phases of the pandemic, global leaders have dialled back efforts and are reluctant to pursue preventative measures for which the public no longer has much patience.

Meanwhile, the infection that caused at least 20 million deaths worldwide continues to evolve, leaving the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions at the mercy of luck, uneven access to medicine and little protection from others without face masks or recent vaccinations.

Why no long-term plan?

A global, long-term plan to protect the vulnerable and to keep a resurgence at bay hasn’t materialised, partly because of how difficult it is to forge any consensus around Covid-19. From the start, polarised political discourse overshadowed official guidelines on masking and vaccinations.

Even in developed countries where the vaccine became available in less than a year into the pandemic, many people refused to take it. Lack of immunisation led to more than 300,00 excess American deaths, or one out of every two from Covid-19, throughout 2021. Globally, it could have saved half a million more, studies show.

“We know that politicising public health is one of the tragedies of the pandemic,” Mr Al-Aly said. “Political leaders leveraged their responses not only to advance public health but to advance their own narrative and drum up support for themselves.”

Global coordination has also been hampered by politics. China’s refusal to allow independent experts unfettered access to a wet market thought to be a crucible for Covid-19 or to the Wuhan Institute of Virology added to diplomatic tension and mistrust. Today, Chinese representatives aren’t participating in many global preparation efforts, said Mr Linfa Wang, a virologist and director of the emerging infectious diseases program at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

“It’s hindering academic collaboration, and China/US collaboration is almost zero,” Mr Wang said. “With these two superpowers, if they don’t collaborate, how can we say the world is ready for the next disease?”

A waning sense of emergency has also meant the surge of investment in Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics has also cooled. While companies including Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc are still updating their shots, trying to make them easier to manufacture and store, many of the hundreds of novel approaches that were initially conceived have fallen by the wayside.

In the US, experts are due to meet in June to advise on what strain of the virus vaccines should target for the remainder of the year. Those vaccines will only launch in the fall, with just 100 million doses expected in the US according to Moderna’s estimates, far less than in previous years.