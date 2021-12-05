Covid-19 cases found on Norwegian Cruise ship returning to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (REUTERS) - A cruise ship set to dock in New Orleans with more than 3,000 passengers has detected 10 cases of Covid-19 among its crew and guests, the Louisiana Department of Health said late on Saturday (Dec 4).

Cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway, which is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, departed New Orleans on a week-long cruise on Nov 28 and had stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico, the health agency said.

"(Norwegian Cruise Line) has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols," the department said in a tweet.

The ship is set to reach New Orleans on Sunday morning, according to its itinerary.

Everyone on board will be tested for Covid-19 before leaving and will be provided with post-exposure and quarantine public health guidance by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

People who test positive for Covid-19 will either travel to their homes or self-isolate according to CDC guidelines, the health agency said.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.