Covid-19 cases cross 10m mark

Workers at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last week. The United States is battling a third wave of the virus.
The United States on Sunday became the first country to cross 10 million coronavirus infections, as a third wave of the disease surges across the nation. US President-elect Joe Biden, who spent much of his election campaign criticising President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic, was set to announce a Covid-19 task force yesterday.

 

