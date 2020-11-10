The United States on Sunday became the first country to cross 10 million coronavirus infections, as a third wave of the disease surges across the nation. US President-elect Joe Biden, who spent much of his election campaign criticising President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic, was set to announce a Covid-19 task force yesterday.
United States
Covid-19 cases cross 10m mark
