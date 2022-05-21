Covid-19

US advises booster for kids aged 5-11

An advisory panel to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to recommend a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11. Pfizer's booster was cleared, allowing the use of a third shot at least five months after children receive their second.

Though kids generally do not get as sick from Covid-19 as adults, about 90 per cent of the 95 deaths among US children aged five to 11 since shots became available were among the unvaccinated, said the US CDC.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 21, 2022, with the headline US advises booster for kids aged 5-11.

