Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81

LOS ANGELES • Country music legend Kenny Rogers, whose career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his family said.

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," they said in a statement late on Friday.

The family said they were planning a small private service "out of concern for the national Covid-19 emergency".

Singing in a husky voice that exuded sincerity and warmth, Rogers sold well over 100 million records in a career that spanned seven decades.

He had 21 No. 1 country hits, including two - Lady, written and produced by Lionel Richie, and Islands In The Stream, composed by the Bee Gees and performed with Dolly Parton that reached No. 1 on the pop chart as well.

By the time he retired from performing for health reasons in 2018, Rogers had placed more than 50 singles in the country Top 40, of which 20 also appeared in the pop Top 40.

He left an indelible mark on the history of American music.

"His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world," said the statement posted by his representative Keith Hagan.

A three-time Grammy Award winner who sold tens of millions of records, Rogers was known for a string of hits including The Gambler, Lucille and Islands In The Stream.

Released in 1978, The Gambler album was a huge international hit, going multi-platinum, and the title track became his signature song.

Rogers also starred in the film The Gambler, which was based on the song, but the singer liked to joke that he was not much of a gambler himself.

"I learnt a long time ago, I can't win enough money to excite me, but I can lose enough to depress me," he told NPR in 2015. "So I don't gamble."

He played his final concert at Nashville in October 2017, where he was joined by his long-time friend and collaborator Parton for a last performance of Islands In The Stream.

In April 2018, Rogers scrapped the final dates of his farewell tour due to health concerns.

"I didn't want to take forever to retire," the singer said.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to fans over the course of the past two years," he said, adding that he could "never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they've given me throughout my career".

Born in Houston, Texas, Rogers started his career in the late 1950s and quickly became active in rockabilly, jazz and other genres that he brought into his country style.

He went on to have 24 No. 1 hits, was a six-time Country Music Association Awards winner and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

His easygoing ballads and constant touring won him mainstream pop appeal, as have his popular takes on Christmas standards.

Rogers also came to prominence through his collaboration with Parton and appearances on films and television programmes including The Muppet Show.

Married five times, the singer is survived by his wife Wanda and five children, including twin boys.

