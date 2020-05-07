Coronavirus: White House military aide tests positive

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A White House military aide - reportedly part of a unit working closely alongside President Donald Trump - has tested positive for coronavirus, but Trump has not been infected, a spokesman said on Thursday (May 7).

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for coronavirus," Trump deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said.

"The President and the Vice-President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

According to a report by CNN, the military member in question is in the navy and works in a unit providing valet services to Trump.

Trump, his immediate entourage and guests to the White House are regularly given tests that provide results within about 15 minutes.

However, there are potential gaps in the screening, including journalists who may come within a short distance of the president but are not tested.

The president has steadfastly refused to wear a mask in public, as do his top officials, although the practice is encouraged by his own government guidelines.