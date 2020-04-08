Coronavirus: Twitter's Jack Dorsey pledges US$1 billion for relief effort

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) - Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday (April 7) he was committing US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) of his personal fortune to coronavirus relief through his philanthropic fund.

Dorsey said in a series of tweets he would transfer his equity in his digital payments group Square to his limited liability corporation Start Small, contributing around 28 per cent of his overall wealth.

"Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime," Dorsey said.

"I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let's do everything we can today to help people now."