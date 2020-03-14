Coronavirus: Trump says he is holding meetings at White House about Covid-19

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump said on Saturday (March 14) he was attending meetings at the White House about the coronavirus pandemic and would provide a full report later.

In a followup tweet, the president urged US residents to practice "social distancing" to help slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The timing of any update from the meetings is unclear; Trump currently has no public events on his schedule.

His comments came after the House late Friday passed an economic relief plan with Trump's backing to deal with the spreading coronavirus, part of what Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lead negotiator of the package, said will be a continuing effort to help the American people.