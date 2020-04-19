Coronavirus: New York reports 540 deaths, lowest in almost two weeks

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - New York's daily coronavirus deaths dropped to 540, the lowest in almost two weeks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. But he cautioned that new hospitalisations remain high, and easing the lockdown depends on dramatically increased testing.

"The more you test, the more information, the more you can reopen society," he said.

The governor said New York needed more help from the federal government to expand testing, but he declined to repeat the broadside against President Donald Trump of his briefing on Friday.

Trump has said testing is the responsibility of the states.

Cuomo sought to reel back tensions, saying that the nation needed "unity" instead of partisan divide.

"It's as tumultuous a time as we have ever seen," he told reporters at a briefing in Albany. "But in the midst of this there is no time for politics."

The state's total death toll is now 13,362. The number of deaths reported on Saturday was lower than the 630 reported the previous day and was the first time the death toll dropped below 600 in 12 days.

The highest number was 799 deaths on April 9.

He did not report new cases at the briefing. There was a total of 229,642 on Friday.

He cited positive signs of lower emergency room and intensive care admissions, as well as fewer people placed on ventilators.

But he said that new hospitalisations remains steadily high at around 2,000 a day.

"Happy days are not here again," Cuomo said.