Coronavirus dies fastest under light, warm and humid conditions: US government study

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The coronavirus does not last as long on door handles and other non-porous surfaces when it is exposed to sunlight, higher temperatures and humidity, according to a US government study.

"The virus is dying at a much more rapid pace" from exposure to humidity or heat, Bill Bryan, an undersecretary at the Homeland Security Department, said at a White House news conference on Thursday (April 23).

More than 856,200 people in the US have been infected with the virus and more than 47,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

