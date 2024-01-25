Alabama executes murderer Kenneth Smith using nitrogen gas after failed lethal injection in 2022

ALABAMA - Alabama executed convicted murderer Kenneth Smith by asphyxiating him with nitrogen gas on Jan 25, the first use of a new method of capital punishment in the US that the state is advancing as a simpler alternative to lethal injections.

The state has called its new protocol “the most painless and humane method of execution known to man”.

United Nations human rights experts and lawyers for Smith had sought to prevent it, saying the method was risky, experimental and could lead to a torturous death or non-fatal injury.

Smith, convicted of a 1988 murder-for-hire, was a rare prisoner who had already survived one execution attempt. In November 2022, Alabama officials aborted his execution by lethal injection after struggling for hours to insert an intravenous line’s needle in his body.

In Smith’s second and final trip to the execution chamber on Jan 25, executioners restrained him in a gurney and strapped a commercial industrial-safety respirator mask to his face. A canister of pure nitrogen was attached to the mask that, once flowing, deprived him of oxygen.

The execution began at 7.53pm and Smith was declared dead at 8.25pm, prison officials said.

Smith appeared to remain conscious for several minutes after the nitrogen was activated, according to five journalists who were allowed to watch the execution through glass as media witnesses.

He then began shaking and writhing on the gurney for about two minutes, and then could be seen breathing deeply for several minutes before his breathing slowed and became imperceptible, the witnesses said.

Alabama officials had said in court filings they expected Smith would be rendered unconscious in under a minute and die shortly after.

“It appeared that Smith was holding his breath as long as he could,” Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said when asked at a press conference if the writhing had been expected. “He struggled against the restraints a little bit, but it is an involuntary movement and some agonal breathing. So that was all expected.”

Before the nitrogen was switched on, Smith made a lengthy final statement that began: “Tonight, Alabama caused humanity to take a step backward.”

His wife and other relatives attended and he gestured towards them. “I’m leaving with love, peace and light,” he said, according to media witnesses. “Love all of you.”