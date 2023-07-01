Conservative US Supreme Court verdicts likely to energise Democrat base

WASHINGTON – A young woman broke down in tears outside the United States Supreme Court on Friday – one of the many protesters upset over the court’s decision to block President Joe Biden’s election promise of forgiving student debt.

Americans’ student debt stands at US$1.6 trillion (S$2.2 trillion), affecting a fifth of all adults. According to studies, university graduates owe an average of US$33,500 a year after they leave school.

The President’s plan was to provide as much as US$10,000 to US$20,000 in debt relief for as many as 43 million eligible borrowers, wiping out more than US$400 billion in debt, according to an estimate by the New York Federal Reserve.

The court’s decision was a blow to Mr Biden’s agenda – a promise he has failed to keep. Critics say expectations were raised even as many, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, warned that the President did not have the authority to forgive student debt by fiat.

Besides killing student debt forgiveness, another verdict the same day curbed LGBTQ rights. These, and an earlier verdict overturning affirmative action in education, and last year’s ruling reversing longstanding precedent on abortion rights, also give the President and the Democratic Party more electoral ammunition against the Republican Party.

President Biden castigated the verdict. He is fighting one of his predecessor Donald Trump’s most significant legacies – the former president was able to appoint three justices to the Supreme Court, giving it a six-member conservative majority on the nine-member bench.

The verdict on the student loan case was six-three, in line with the ideological split.

It was a central agenda of conservatives, to tilt the court, and one of the most far-reaching. Supreme Court justices serve for life or until they retire.

“It is the three Trump appointments that form the majority in all cases, so you certainly can make a credible case that it’s the Republicans who were responsible,” Professor Glenn Altschuler, an American studies expert at Cornell University, told The Sunday Times.

“It shows... Republicans as the bad guys, and that there’s a stark difference” between the two parties, he said.

In a case involving whether creative businesses can refuse to serve LGBTQ+ customers, the court ruled on Friday that an evangelical Christian website designer was within her rights to do so. It cited the US’ First Amendment free speech rights.

That decision was also six-three, delivered by Justice Neil Gorsuch, one of Trump’s appointees.

Liberal justices wrote unusually scathing dissents in both cases. On the student debt case, Justice Elana Kagan wrote that the court had “no business deciding” the case.