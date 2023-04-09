Conflicting US rulings leave fate of abortion pill in doubt

WASHINGTON - Conflicting rulings by two federal judges have left the future of abortion pills in the United States deeply uncertain, likely placing the divisive issue squarely in the lap of the Supreme Court.

A ruling on Friday by federal judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas banned the widely used drug mifepristone (RU 486) nationwide, boosting conservatives’ efforts to further restrict abortion rights after the Supreme Court last year allowed states to prohibit them.

The unprecedented rejection of a drug approved in 2000 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) – and found safe by scientific consensus – sparked outrage on the political left.

Judge Kacsmaryk, in his ruling, adopted language used by abortion opponents, referring to abortion providers as “abortionists” and saying the drug was used to “kill the unborn human.”

His ruling brought an immediate vow from the Biden administration and the drug’s maker to appeal the matter in federal court.

Attorney-General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would ask the appeals court to stay the ban by Judge Kacsmaryk, an ultraconservative Donald Trump appointee, until the case is finally resolved.

If the Texas ruling holds, it would complicate matters not just in the states now banning or sharply limiting abortions, but also in those where the procedure remains legal.

Widely used

Mifepristone has been used as part of a two-drug regimen by 5.6 million women since 2000.

But adding to the uncertainty and increasing the odds the matter ends up before the Supreme Court was a contradictory ruling from a Washington state judge that came just hours after Kacsmaryk’s.

District Judge Thomas Rice, a Barack Obama appointee, ruled in a separate case – brought by several states where abortion is legal – that mifepristone is “safe and legal” and that the FDA must preserve access to it in more than a dozen states.

For now the drug remains legal, Ms Alexis McGill Johnson, the head of Planned Parenthood, a leading abortion provider and advocacy group, insisted on Friday.

Several abortion clinics also said on Friday that they would continue using mifepristone until ordered not to by the FDA, US media reported.