Conflict-hit Ethiopia set to exit US trade pact despite late push

WASHINGTON (AFP) - Ethiopia is set on Jan 1 to lose key trading privileges in the United States over rights concerns, despite a last-minute push backed by diaspora members who warn that Washington could lose an ally.

President Joe Biden announced on Nov 2 the removal of Ethiopia, a longtime US partner and the continent's second most populous country, from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) as he pointed to gross violations in the year-old war with Tigrayan rebels.

The Ethiopian government has lobbied hard against the move and estimates that one million jobs have been supported directly or indirectly by the 2000 law, which grants duty-free access for most goods.

In a letter, the chairmen of the Senate and House subcommittees on Africa both urged Mr Biden to reconsider the move described as abrupt, saying that a recent rebel retreat provided an opening for diplomacy.

"We are concerned that suspension of AGOA benefits will be counterproductive and disproportionately harm the most vulnerable Ethiopians without contributing to the cessation of hostilities," wrote Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Karen Bass, both members of Mr Biden's Democratic Party.

"Furthermore, this decision invites China to strengthen its economic foothold in the Horn of Africa."

Mr Van Hollen and Ms Bass both represent constituencies with hubs of Ethiopian-Americans, a community estimated at anywhere from 250,000 to one million strong that has increasingly flexed political muscle over the war.

Mr Mesfin Tegenu, chairman of the American-Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee, acknowledged that Mr Biden was unlikely to reverse the decision before Jan 1 but said the president could re-admit Ethiopia "with a stroke of a pen".

Mr Tegenu described Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government as "the most pro-Western the country has ever had" and said ending trade privileges was only inviting China - which has been expanding influence in Africa and has made a point of criticising Mr Biden's decision.

"This is going to be a catastrophic mistake for our country to really be replaced willingly by a competitive power," Mr Mesfin said.

"Whatever political gain the administration would think they would get by doing this, they're not going to get it, because the geopolitical situation of the world has changed."

Mr Biden also removed coup-hit Mali and Guinea from AGOA. In announcing the decision, the administration said the three countries could re-enter if they address concerns.

Mr Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, noted that Congress imposed conditions when establishing AGOA.

"The legislation says the countries that engage in gross violation of human rights will not enjoy these trade privileges. So it's a statutory requirement that the administration took," he told National Public Radio.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai's office, which administers AGOA, did not respond to requests for comment.