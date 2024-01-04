Confidential Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed by New York court

NEW YORK - Several previously confidential documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public in federal court in New York after a years-long battle over their release.

The first of what are expected to be hundreds of documents identifying more than 150 individuals were unsealed on Jan 3 following an order in December 2023 by US District Judge Loretta A. Preska. The documents were filed in redacted form as part of a 2015 lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of participating in Epstein’s sex crimes.

While it was speculated the documents would reveal an Epstein client list, many of the names featured in the unsealed documents were widely reported former associates of the late financier, including former president Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of Britain. The first documents included e-mails, transcripts of depositions and legal filings.

Ties to Epstein already led to career downfalls for former Barclays chief executive officer Jes Staley and Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black and have tarnished the reputations of billionaires Bill Gates, Leslie Wexner and many other prominent men. All have denied knowing about or participating in inappropriate conduct with Epstein.

Much of the newly unsealed material includes transcripts of depositions that have been previously detailed in other cases.

That included testimony from Epstein’s former butler Alfredo Rodriquez, who recalled paying cash to young girls who visited Epstein’s property in Palm Beach, Florida, and Ms Johanna Sjoberg, who claimed Prince Andrew placed a hand on her breast once at Epstein’s house.

Ms Sjoberg testified that Epstein told her “Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” according to one unsealed document.

A spokesperson for Mr Clinton cited a 2019 statement in which he denied knowing about or participating in inappropriate conduct with Epstein. In another document, a lawyer for Ms Virginia Giuffre, the Epstein victim who sued Maxwell, said her client made no allegations of illegal actions by Mr Clinton.

Giuffre’s lawyer Sigrid McCawley said the public had demanded to know how Epstein operated his vast sex trafficking enterprise and got away with it for decades.

“The public interest must still be served in learning more about the scale and scope of Epstein’s racket to further the important goal of shutting down sex trafficking wherever it exists and holding more to account,” she said in a statement on the night of Jan 3.

“The unsealing of these documents gets us closer to that goal.”

One document was a deposition of Maxwell, denying allegations about some of Epstein’s associates. Another was a subpoena to Jean-Luc Brunel, a fashion agent who died by suicide in 2022 after he was charged with rape and sexual harassment in France.

It’s unclear how much new information will be gleaned from the documents. Many of the people whose names will be unsealed are already known to have associated with Epstein, a fact Judge Preska noted. Some have been named in similar litigation as well. Ms Giuffre also sued Prince Andrew, who reached a settlement with her in 2022.

Judge Preska said other names were disclosed during Maxwell’s criminal trial, at which a number of former Epstein employees appeared as witnesses. The financier’s former private pilot testified that a number of famous individuals flew on the plane, including Mr Clinton and former president Donald Trump. Ms Eva Andersson-Dubin, an ex-girlfriend of Epstein who is now married to former hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, testified for the defence at Maxwell’s trial.

Ms Giuffre’s suit accused the British socialite of recruiting her at the age of 16 for sexual abuse by Epstein. After Maxwell called her a liar, Ms Giuffre also sued for defamation.

The two reached a settlement in 2017, but the Miami Herald asked the judge to unseal material filed during the case. Various objections from both Maxwell and people whose names appeared in the documents delayed the process, even as names became public through other means.