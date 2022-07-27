Concerns mount as US conservatives urge Pelosi to visit Taiwan

There is increasing anxiety in foreign policy and security circles in Washington - shared by the Biden administration as well - over the prospect of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan.

The visit has not been publicly announced, but most foreign policy analysts deem it as needlessly provoking China. This view is also shared by the White House and the United States military.

The Department of Defence has reportedly briefed Mrs Pelosi, a California Democrat, who has said it is important to show support for Taiwan.

China has warned the Biden administration of "serious consequences" if Mrs Pelosi proceeds with the trip, although the President has no authority to block her from travelling under the US' federal system of government.

Adding further to the bind that the White House now finds itself in are conservative hawks advocating Mrs Pelosi's Taiwan visit.

Both former Republican Speaker of the House and Donald Trump supporter Newt Gingrich and Mr John Bolton, former national security adviser for Mr Trump between 2018 and 2019, said Mrs Pelosi should make the trip.

"I feel very strongly that Speaker Pelosi should visit Taiwan - and she should take a bipartisan delegation," Mr Gingrich said on Monday at a two-day meeting of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) in Washington.

The notoriously hawkish Mr Bolton - who a few days ago admitted in a CNN interview to having planned coups d'etat abroad - contended in an article for the Washington Examiner on Sunday that "China's position on the status of Taiwan, not careful American calculations, has too long dominated US diplomacy with Taipei".

He wrote: "Too many in Washington have fretted about 'damaging' relations with Beijing...

"Too few officials seem concerned either about America's relations with Taiwan, an important Indo-Pacific ally, or about the damage that capitulating to Beijing would do to our credibility resisting its hegemonic aspirations worldwide.

"Pelosi's travel highlights why America needs a forthright debate on the fundamentals of our relationship with Taiwan," he wrote, adding that "ultimately, Washington should extend full diplomatic recognition to Taiwan".

China views Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

A spokesman for China's Defence Ministry said Mrs Pelosi's visit "would seriously violate" the US' agreement to avoid formal recognition of Taiwan, the official Xinhua news agency reported yesterday.

It will result in extremely serious damage to relations between the two countries and the two militaries, and lead to further escalation of tensions across the Taiwan Strait, the spokesman said.

He promised strong actions from the Chinese military to thwart any external interference or "Taiwan independence" separatist scheme.

The US provides weapons to Taiwan for its self-defence under its own Taiwan Relations Act, to China's continued antagonism.

Separately, Republican Senator from Nebraska Ben Sasse said that Mrs Pelosi should go to Taiwan and that Mr Biden should make it "abundantly clear" to Chinese President Xi Jinping that there is nothing that his party can do about it.

"No more feebleness and self-deterrence," said Mr Sasse.

"This is very simple: Taiwan is an ally and the Speaker of the House of Representatives should meet with the Taiwanese men and women who stare down the threat of Communist China," he added.

At the AFPI event - the research institute is populated by several former senior officials from the Trump administration - conservative speakers expectedly accused Mr Biden of appeasement on the foreign policy front, not just of China but of other "adversaries", Russia and Iran.

The growing chorus of hawks is putting pressure on Mr Biden not to appear to be appeasing China, challenging him instead to look tough.

"This is the challenge of foreign policy in a system where the legislative and the executive both think on two-year cycles," an analyst told The Straits Times, asking not to be named. The mid-term elections are just over three months away and campaigning is intensifying.

Ms Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia programme at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, a think-tank, said: "This is a very sensitive and potentially dangerous moment. I think that few people realise how toxic the relationship has become.

"The Chinese may be wrong to draw a red line at Pelosi's visit, but they believe that the US' 'one China' policy is no longer credible - and I believe they are willing to use force to demonstrate their resolve to defend China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

She added: "With Xi Jinping in the run-up to the party congress where he seeks a third term in office, I think it is unwise to call China's bluff."

Yet, the US also "cannot fold in the face of Chinese threats", said Ms Glaser. "So we must take some actions to show our own resolve to protect our interests. Pelosi could visit later in the year."

Beijing, like Washington, must also appear tough in the escalating tit-for-tat, said Dr Robert Manning, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Centre for Strategy and Security.

"This is spinning out of control," he warned. "Two nuclear powers and fewer and fewer guardrails."

Mr Biden is due to speak with Mr Xi, perhaps as soon as this week - a conversation that will be closely watched and may be critical in heading off this potential crisis.