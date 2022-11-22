Colorado Springs shooting suspect allegedly issued bomb threat in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS - Police in Colorado Springs on Monday were expected to release more details about the weekend shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub that killed five people and injured 25 more in what rights advocates suspect was a hate crime.

Local authorities identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, who was arrested last year after a nearly four-hour standoff with local sheriff’s deputies for allegedly making a bomb threat against his mother.

Multiple firearms were found at the scene of the brief but deadly nightclub attack, according to police, who said Aldrich used a “long rifle” to shoot his victims.

Further details could also emerge on Monday about patrons at Club Q in Colorado’s second-largest city who police said rushed the gunman and stopped the attack late Saturday. Police will hold a news briefing by noon local time (1900 GMT).

Aldrich was known to law enforcement before the nightclub shooting. He was arrested in June 2021 after his mother reported to authorities that he had threatened to detonate a bomb and harm her with multiple weapons, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office in El Paso County, where Colorado Springs is located.

Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 10 nearby homes until Aldrich eventually surrendered. They found no explosives but Aldrich was booked into the county jail on two counts of “felony menacing” and three counts of “first-degree kidnapping,” the press release said.

It was unclear when and how he was released. Leslie Bowman, 41, an account manager in Colorado Springs who rented out the room where Aldrich’s mother was living at the time of the 2021 bomb threat incident, said those charges against Aldrich had not been pursued.

Bowman described Aldrich as a heavy-set man, more than six feet tall, who rarely smiled and had an imposing air.

“When I heard it was him who did the shooting, I was surprised but not surprised at the same time - just knowing what he did before,” she told Reuters in a phone interview on Monday.

Police said at least two people in Club Q subdued the gunman shortly after he burst in just before midnight on Saturday, preventing further carnage, but did identify them nor say whether they were shot or injured.

One of the patrons grabbed a handgun from the shooter and pistol-whipped him with it, and was still on top of the suspect, pinning him down, when police arrived, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told The New York Times.

“It was quite something. It happened quite quickly. This individual was totally disabled by 12:02. That had a lot to do with the intervention of these patrons,” Suthers told the Times.