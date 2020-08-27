Coronavirus: US colleges grapple with rising number of cases

Students listening to an instructor while maintaining social distancing in an acting class at the University of Arizona in Tucson. Many universities in the US are struggling to fight Covid-19 just days into the start of the new semester. PHOTO: BLOOM
Members of the Ohio State University Graduate Student Labor Coalition hold signs stressing safety over profit during a protest on campus in Columbus on Tuesday. Many said they are demanding the right to opt out of all in-person activities and to reinstate cost of living raises.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Students listening to an instructor while maintaining social distancing in an acting class at the University of Arizona in Tucson. Many universities in the US are struggling to fight Covid-19 just days into the start of the new semester. PHOTO: BLOOM
Students listening to an instructor while maintaining social distancing in an acting class at the University of Arizona in Tucson. Many universities in the US are struggling to fight Covid-19 just days into the start of the new semester. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
1 hour ago

Health agency says young people driving spread of Covid-19 in the Americas; around the world, more young people are testing positive

YOUNG GETTING INFECTED

NEW YORK • More US colleges were grappling with high numbers of students testing positive for the coronavirus just days into the start of the new semester after some universities rolled back their campus reopening plans in recent weeks.

The University of Alabama on Monday reported that more than 550 people across its campuses had tested positive for Covid-19 since it resumed in-person classes on Aug 19. Most of those infected were students, faculty and staff at the university's main campus in Tuscaloosa.

Citing a "dramatic increase" in coronavirus cases on campus, the mayor of Tuscaloosa issued an executive order on Monday ordering bars to shut down for 14 days and placing restrictions on other establishments.

"Many students who tested positive for Covid-19 have chosen to go home to isolate," Ms Kellee Reinhart, the university's vice-chancellor for communications, told Reuters in an e-mail.

The university has conducted more than 46,000 tests, according to a dashboard it released this week, and the positivity rate stood at about 1 per cent. The number of positive cases does not include the 400 students who tested positive upon returning to University of Alabama campuses before classes began last week.

Alabama is not alone in scrambling to deal with Covid-19 college outbreaks. The University of Southern California (USC), which resumed education almost entirely online on Aug 17, on Monday said that more than 100 students at the University Park Campus in Los Angeles were in a 14-day quarantine after exposure to the virus.

"USC Student Health has received an alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in students in the University Park Campus community," the university said in a statement, adding that all cases were related to students in "off-campus living environments".

Ohio State University, where classes resumed on Tuesday, this week issued more than 200 interim suspensions for students following a string of large parties, according to media reports. Last week, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill cancelled in-class instruction after cases shot up dramatically.

REUTERS

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 27, 2020, with the headline 'Colleges grapple with rising number of cases'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content