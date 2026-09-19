CNN, MS NOW, Politico denied access to White House grounds

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CNN and MS NOW both denounced the move as a violation of the US constitution and vowed to keep reporting on the US government.

WASHINGTON - US media outlets CNN and MS NOW said they were denied access to the White House grounds on Sept 19, a day after President Donald Trump announced a ban against them for reporting what he calls “fake news”.

The news outlets both denounced the move as a violation of the US constitution and vowed to keep reporting on the US government. Both are expected to take the bans to court to regain access to the presidential mansion.

“The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded with our tax dollars,” MS NOW, formerly known as MSNBC, said on X.

In its own statement CNN said, “we have a right under the US Constitution to do our reporting without hindrance or interference from the government and this ban is an illegal assault on this fundamental right.”

Badges confiscated

MS NOW White House correspondent Akayla Gardner described how her access badge did not work on Sept 19 when she tried to go through her usual security checkpoint.

“There was a red beeping light and so the officer asked me to hand over my badge,” she said in an on-air play-by-play of the incident.

MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner outside the White House after US President Donald Trump banned three major news outlets from the White House. PHOTO: REUTERS

Betsy Klein of CNN gave a similar account of being unable to enter the White House grounds as she normally does every day.

“There was a group of cameras waiting outside that gate to watch me walk in,” she told her network.

Cheyenne Haslett of Politico was also denied entry and the Secret Service confiscated her access pass, editor-in-chief Jonathan Greenberger said in a note sent to AFP.

Reached for comment, the White House referred AFP to President Donald Trump’s comments on Sept 18 announcing the bans.

The 80-year-old Republican – who has long had a fiery relationship with the mainstream media – warned that other outlets could face a similar fate but did not say which ones.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW...and Politico...from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump did not say what prompted the move but added that “media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States.”

Lawsuits

Both of Trump’s White House terms have seen him lash out repeatedly at media whose coverage displeases him.

He has filed multiple defamation suits against news outlets, attacked the press on Truth Social and verbally assaulted several reporters, notably women, including CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

But it is rare for US presidents to outright bar news outlets from the White House – although Trump in his first term banned CNN reporter Jim Acosta, an action which a court subsequently overturned.

Last year, Trump barred The Associated Press from some events because of the news agency’s decision to continue using the term “Gulf of Mexico” – and not the “Gulf of America” as decreed by Trump.

His administration has also put stricter controls on journalists in Trump’s second term, including taking control of which outlets can cover events as part of the “pool” admitted to the Oval Office and Air Force One.

Trump’s surprise announcement on Sept 18 comes at a time when his approval ratings are at record lows and his Republican Party risks losing control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

The war in Iran and rising prices, particularly at the gas pump, are among the factors that have contributed to his sinking political fortunes. AFP