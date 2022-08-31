Climate change tops global threats in Pew survey of 19 countries

WASHINGTON - Climate change is the top global threat in the public's mind across 19 developed countries, a Pew Research Centre survey reveals.

The spread of false information online, and cyber attacks from other countries, were the second- and third-biggest concerns to emerge overall, according to the survey findings released on Wednesday.

"A median of 75 per cent across 19 countries in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region label global climate change as a major threat, and in 10 countries, concerns about climate change are at all-time highs," said the report.

Seventy per cent across the countries saw the spread of misinformation as a top threat, while 67 per cent said cyber attacks are the top threat.

In Singapore, however, more respondents listed cyber attacks, the state of the economy, and infectious diseases as the top threats - ahead of climate change and online misinformation.

The survey also showed that people view the often much-maligned United Nations favourably, and believe "common values" are more important for bringing nations together than "common problems".

"The United Nations is seen more favourably than unfavourably across most of the countries surveyed in 2022," said the report. "A median of 65 per cent express a positive opinion of the multilateral organisation, compared with 27 per cent who have an unfavourable view."