Clarion call from a president aiming to transform his country

President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night was strong on symbolism: for the first time in US history he was flanked by two women, one a woman of colour - Vice-President Kamala Harris - and the other, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

It also reflected the times. Except for the President, who took it off when he was speaking, everyone wore a mask. And the audience, normally in excess of 1,000 including invited guests, was limited to 200.