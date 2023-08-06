Civics lesson or reality TV? Calls grow to broadcast Trump trial

LOS ANGELES - Calls are growing for Donald Trump’s criminal trials to be broadcast live, as the United States grapples with the prospect of seeing a former – and possibly future – president in the dock.

Lawyers and politicians are lining up to urge that cameras be allowed inside the courtroom, particularly when the one-time reality TV star faces a jury on charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“Given the historic nature of the charges brought forth in these cases, it is hard to imagine a more powerful circumstance for televised proceedings,” read a letter signed Thursday by the California congressman Adam Schiff and dozens of his Democratic Party colleagues.

“If the public is to fully accept the outcome, it will be vitally important for it to witness, as directly as possible, how the trials are conducted, the strength of the evidence adduced and the credibility of witnesses.”

Trump has now been charged in three separate criminal cases: lying about hush-money payments to a porn star, mishandling secret documents, and trying to subvert the election.

An indictment looms in a fourth, related to a phone call to a Georgia election official in which Trump pressured the man to “find” the 11,780 votes that would reverse his defeat to Joe Biden in the southern state.

Despite extensive and detailed media coverage of Trump’s alleged crimes, an overwhelming majority of Republican voters – 74 per cent – and a third of all voters believe he has done no wrong, according to a poll by the New York Times and Sienna College.

Trump himself insists he is innocent, the victim of a “witch hunt” by an establishment desperate to silence him as he runs again for the White House.

Busting this myth and exposing the depth of his malfeasance is a prime reason to show the trial to a wide audience, said constitutional law specialist Alan Dershowitz.

“If the Trump trial is not televised, the public will learn about the events through the extremely biased reporting of today’s media,” he wrote in The Hill.

“It will be as if there were two trials: one observed by reporters for MSNBC, CNN, the New York Times and other liberal media, the other through the prism of reporters for Fox, Newsmax and other conservative outlets.

“There will be nowhere to go to learn the objective reality of what occurred at trial.”